HEART

What is about to begin is the eighth consecutive season on the bench of the Alto Canavese. With the cuorgnatesi he spent four years in Serie C and as many in B. Fabio Matteotti traces the balance of his adventure at PalaCuorgnè, which began in the 2015-2016 season, as a coach-player, ended with salvation, as indeed the year too. after.

In the third year, however, the Alto Canavese began to have confidence with the playoffs: the first attempt to climb to B was Pavic, with the Alto Canavese also losing the final of the Piedmont Cup. The following year, however, the 2018/2019 season was that of the passage to B, thanks to the victory of the championship and before that of the Piedmont Cup. In the first year of B, 2019/2020, at the time of the stop due to Covid-19, Alto Canavese was seventh out of 14 teams. In 2020/2021 the playoffs lost with Ciriè and then, it is recent history, a few months ago, the playoffs went badly again, this time against the Orobics of Scanzorosciate. No crisis of the seventh year for coach Fabio Matteotti, who comments: “In these seven years we have made 80% of the victories – says Matteotti – even if the game I remember most is actually a defeat: it was the debut in Serie B and Novi Ligure came to us and won 0-3, giving us a good lesson. The year before in C we had lost only once, against the Lasallian 0-3, and from there we understood that we had to change register if we wanted to stay in the category. For myself and for many players it was the first time in that category and it was not easy to reach salvation. Then came Covid-19 and the championship was suspended. In these seven years I have been lucky enough to coach many good players, starting with the historic captain Andrea Fey, with whom we reached salvation in C, as well as a player who has grown a lot in these four years on a technical / tactical level, such as the Andrea Grosjacques band ». –