TORINO.

Second consecutive victory of Alto Canavese, in group A of men’s Serie B. After overcoming the Ligurians of Npsg La Spezia in front of the public friend of PalaCuorgnè, the Cuorgnatese team conquers the Turin parquet against Parella. It was not an easy match for Avalle and his teammates, especially due to the fact that the altocanavesana team arrived in Turin with a pinch, especially in the center: against Parella Torino, in fact, both Pasteris, who injured his right ankle last Saturday, gritted their teeth. Campobasso, on the other hand, recovering from a calf problem, while Giacobbo was forced to forfeit an abdominal problem accused during the week.

The rest of the formation was instead made up of Milan in dribbling, Avalle on the opposite, Teja and Romagnano, the best in the field, in the band and Armando free.

Very hard-fought game from the very beginning of the first set, solved only in the final by Avalle and his teammates, good at winning 23-25. In the second, always down in the score by two-three points, the Alto Canavese must surrender in the final, when the hosts of Parella Torino manage to make the decisive break, winning 25-20. Having re-established parity, coach Fabio Matteotti, returned to sit on the bench again after having served the disqualification a week ago at the first of the championship, loads his team at half-time and in the third fraction a new success arrives for the Alto Canavese, who do not misses a shot in attack and wins with full merit 18-25. Vice versa in the fourth fraction the Cuorgnatese team is forced again to surrender to the hosts, who do not give up. At the tie break, after having changed the field ahead 7-8, the altocanavesani manage to have the command of the operations for the rest of the match, moving to 8-14 and then closing the set on the definitive 11-15, with great authority and strength where every fundamental, from the serve, to the reception and the defense worked well. Thus came the victory, even if only by two points.

In the next round, Saturday 22 October, Alto Canavese will return to play at home against Cus Genova and will want to take home the entire prize to be won, to remain at the top of the table. However, it will not be an easy task, but coach Matteotti’s line-up will now have to work well this week to better prepare for the match, knowing full well that there will be suffering, given that the championship is very competitive this year. –

L. P.