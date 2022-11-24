Home Sports Alto Canavese remained standing The playoffs remain close at hand
Alto Canavese remained standing The playoffs remain close at hand

Alto Canavese remained standing The playoffs remain close at hand

ROMAN CANAVESE

Matteo Golfetto, eighteen years old, from Romano Canavese conquers yet another Italian title, Under 18, in the specialty progressive bowling with a score of 40 out of 47 against Diego Verganti. The match was held in Bergamo on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November.

Matteo, born into a family of bowlers, from his father Fabrizio to his grandfather Albano, already Italian champion in 1968 in quads, has been playing for over ten years, the same path also taken by his seventeen-year-old brother Federico, seven times Italian champion, three times in pairs, two in tandem with his brother, the others in clubs in the Under 15 and Under 18 category.

Matteo was 14 times Italian champion, between Under 15 and 18, in the various specialties, progressive shooting, precision shooting, individual, pairs, combined and club badges. In Saluzzo in July with the Under 18 team of the Lower Helvetia Valley he wins the championship, his brother Federico also in the team. He holds the world record in marksmanship; in Riva Trigoso, Sestri Levante, Genoa. In September he won the Italian pairs title together with his brother Federico. He was defeated only in the semifinals in progressive shooting and relay in Montbrison, a French town located in the Loire department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, at the World Championships held in October.

