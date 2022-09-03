HEART

Last days of vacation granted by coach Fabio Matteotti in the men’s Serie B Alto Canavese home. From this Monday, September 5, we will get back to getting serious, with the resumption of preparation.

The start of training was initially set for yesterday, Thursday 1 September, but then for logistical reasons, in agreement with the rest of the team, it was decided to leave on Monday 5 at 19.30 at PalaCuorgnè. The program for this first week of work includes training on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while over the weekend the team of president Piero Volpe will go to retreat, as every year, in Valtournenche. In the second year with the cuorgnatesi, the Francesco Romagnano band says: «From Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September we will be in retreat in Valle d’Aosta and we will mainly do physical work. During these summer months, our athletic trainer Luca Ponchia has given us a program to follow in order to be ready as much as possible when we will resume next Monday, September 5th – explains Romagnano -. For the work we will do in the gym, in addition to the athletic part, we will already concentrate with the ball from the first training sessions – says Romagnano – both to better amalgamate the group, and to oil the game mechanisms in view of the next season, at the start. Saturday 8 October with the home match against Npsg La Spezia. In order to get as fit as possible to the appointment, in addition to training in the gym, at PalaCuorgné, we have currently set only one friendly match, Saturday 17 in Savigliano against the Cuneo players, but the club has plans to make others, which still at the moment they have not been made official – explains Romagnano -. We have to concentrate on every fundamental and work very well, especially in this period of the season ».

After this first week with three workouts and the retreat of Valtournenche, the Alto Canavese will return to carry out four weekly workouts in the gym at PalaCuorgnè until Saturday 8 October, with the training days that may vary from week to week, depending on the to the friendlies that will be established by coach Fabio Matteotti during construction.

The goal at Alto Canavese is to at least repeat last season, which ended with second place in the league (group A) and playoff semifinal against the Scanzorosciate from Bergamo, but this year the rise to the top of the standings appears more difficult, given the raising of the bar given by the qualitative strengthening of the various teams, starting with the Ligurians of the Npsg La Spezia. –

Loris Ponsetto