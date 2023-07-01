Altronconsumo’s advice for this summer between motorway sections, what to drink (water and more), sun creams

What are Altronconsumo’s advice and suggestions for this summer between what to drink (water and more), sun creams, motorway sections? Summer weather, sea and sun weather, necessary hydration, skin protection when exposed to the sun and long summer trips and to better face the summer season Altroconsumo has provided a series of advice and suggestions.

Starting with advice and suggestions for this summer on what is best to drink and how, Altroconsumo definitely recommends homemade, fresh and nutrient-rich flavored water if you choose the right fruits and the right vegetables, giving decidedly lower marks to the new bottles and water flavorings that today many choose to use.

I am, in fact, several new water bottles on sale that help you drink more in the summer when it’s very hot, like the new Air Up, a very hard plastic bottle that has a ring on the top that contains aromas to give the water a particular flavor

Then there is the Waterdrop bottle, a thermal bottle with microdrinks of soluble tablets that dissolve in the water to flavor it, with a real fruit flavor and vitamins, for example in the Peach, Ginger, Gingseng and Dandelion flavor capsules there are among the ingredients l gingseng extract and dandelion extract, but also various dyes and Altroconsumo itself underlined how these sachets actually contain very little peach but contain sweeteners as well as preservatives.

To drink more in the summer and drink better, you can also use the sachets of supplements such as Bolero drink, a flavoring product in single-serving sachets, or like Ihdra sachets based on fruit and plant extracts. These are substances with a fruity taste which, with the heat, should stimulate you to drink more according to Altroconsumo.

And with reference to drinking water in the summer, the advice is to prefer water in glass bottles to water in plastic bottles. According to recent research, in fact, water in plastic bottles would be contaminated by microplastics, which are actually present everywhere, even in foods, characterized by very small dimensions (from 0.5 to 5 millimetres), which can be very harmful and dangerous to our health.

Generally, the most prevalent microplastics in water are mainly polypropylene, polyethylene, polyurethane and polyethylene terephthalate and most of the microplastics in water come from the bottle itself, the cap and the bottling process. It would be better to prefer glass bottled water which always tastes fresher, clearer and cleaner.

Altroconsumo has also drawn up a ranking of the best bottles of water to consume for drinking this summer. According to Altroconsumo, the best bottled mineral water is water Emerald, which was born in Sardinia and has remarkable properties due to the action of the granite of the Monti di Deu. The other best bottled waters to buy this summer are:

Rocchetta water; Recoaro water; San Bernardo water; San Benedetto water; Alpe Guizza water; Vitasnella water; Lurisia water; water Cream; San Benedetto Eco Green water; Conad water; Dolomite water; True water; Esselunga water; Lilia water; Mangiatorella water; Evian water; Co-op water; Carrefour water; Sant’Anna water.

There are several Altroconsumo recommendations also regarding the best sunscreens to use this summer and which resulted from a recent research conducted which analyzed the protection factor, the safety of the ingredients, which must not be harmful to health, the general environmental impact, the presence or absence of controversial ingredients in creams, such as allergenic fragrances, i.e. substances which can trigger allergy or sensitization, and potential endocrine disruptors, such as sunscreens, and preservatives.

Altroconsumo’s research revealed that among the products with high protection Spf (sun protecion factor) 50+, the best sunscreen this year is Angstrom Kids Moisturizing Sun Lotion 50+; among the Spf 30 creams, the best is the Nivea Sun Protect & Hydrate 30, followed by the sun spray Decathlon Active 30 Solaire Sun Spray, followed by Equilibra Aloe sun cream 30 and:

Piz Buin Monisturising sun lotion SP 30; Yves Rocher sunscreen perfect skin comfort latte 30; Bilboa burrocacao with Vitamita C 30; Clarins moisturizing comfort sunscreen; Clinians latte protettivo Anti-Aging FP 30.

According to Altroconsumo, the summer that awaits us will be decidedly difficult’ due to the partially closed sections of the motorway and at times blocked by workswhich will certainly create many inconveniences for vacationers.

‘Exploring’ the Italian motorway network, in fact, the Altroconsumo analysis revealed that on the A1 Milan-Bologna section there are 13 construction sites out of a total of 180 km, worse things are on the A14 Bologna-breaking latest news, where on almost 360 km there are there are 30 construction sites for a total of about 34 km affected by road works. To date, then, from Bologna to breaking latest news the emergency lane is closed for almost 28 km, while in the stretch of motorway between Marche and Abruzzo, out of 150 km of motorway, as many as 17 are partially closed, being able to travel only in one lane, which on a highway, and especially in the case of accidents, it becomes a real nightmare to deal with.

On the A24 and the A25 from breaking latest news to Rome, in 200 km there are ten construction sites, you travel for about 7 km on a single lane and for 6.5 km without an emergency lane, while on the A1 Rome and Florence, on 280 km of distance, there are 26 construction sites in 24 km.

On the two motorways, the A12 Viareggio-Genoa to the north and the A7 Genoa-Milan, the situation is decidedly grim: on the first, however, there are no less than eleven along a stretch of about 16 km where you travel on a single lane with bumps in the carriageway for long stretches also inside tunnels and viaducts, while on the A7 from Genoa to Milan, out of 120 km approximately 39 present 19 construction sites.

