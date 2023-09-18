Álvarez and Meyers Power Astros to 7-1 Victory over Royals

Houston Astros Defeat Kansas City Royals 7-1, Extend Lead in AL West

KANSAS CITY — The Houston Astros showcased their power hitting on Sunday, as Cuban Yordan Álvarez and Jake Meyers each hit home runs to lead their team to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. With this win, the Astros increased their lead in the American League West to a game and a half, taking advantage of Texas’ loss to Cleveland.

Despite three errors committed by the Astros and an early disadvantage, Dominican pitcher Framber Valdez delivered an outstanding performance, pitching seven solid innings. Valdez allowed just one unearned run on five hits and one walk, while striking out five. This marked his fifth consecutive quality start, demonstrating his consistency and reliability on the mound.

Houston’s offense came alive in the third inning, tying the game with a sacrifice fly by Cuban José Abreu. The Astros then took the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Chas McCormick, who finished the game with three hits, along with two stolen bases. In the following innings, Meyers and Álvarez added to the Astros’ lead, with Meyers hitting his tenth home run in the fourth inning and Álvarez launching his 28th in the fifth.

Pitcher Jordan Lyles (4-17) took the loss for the Royals, as their offense struggled to produce runs against Valdez and the Astros’ pitching staff.

Individual performances for the Astros included Yordan Álvarez going 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, José Abreu going 0 for 4 with two RBIs, José Altuve going 3 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Martín Maldonado going 0-3 with one run scored. For the Royals, Maikel García went 4-1 and Edward Olivares went 3-1.

The victory for the Astros not only salvaged the final game of the series but also solidified their position as leaders in the division. They now look to build on this momentum as they continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

