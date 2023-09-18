Home » Álvarez and Meyers Power Astros to 7-1 Victory over Royals
Sports

Álvarez and Meyers Power Astros to 7-1 Victory over Royals

by admin
Álvarez and Meyers Power Astros to 7-1 Victory over Royals

Houston Astros Defeat Kansas City Royals 7-1, Extend Lead in AL West

KANSAS CITY — The Houston Astros showcased their power hitting on Sunday, as Cuban Yordan Álvarez and Jake Meyers each hit home runs to lead their team to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. With this win, the Astros increased their lead in the American League West to a game and a half, taking advantage of Texas’ loss to Cleveland.

Despite three errors committed by the Astros and an early disadvantage, Dominican pitcher Framber Valdez delivered an outstanding performance, pitching seven solid innings. Valdez allowed just one unearned run on five hits and one walk, while striking out five. This marked his fifth consecutive quality start, demonstrating his consistency and reliability on the mound.

Houston’s offense came alive in the third inning, tying the game with a sacrifice fly by Cuban José Abreu. The Astros then took the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Chas McCormick, who finished the game with three hits, along with two stolen bases. In the following innings, Meyers and Álvarez added to the Astros’ lead, with Meyers hitting his tenth home run in the fourth inning and Álvarez launching his 28th in the fifth.

Pitcher Jordan Lyles (4-17) took the loss for the Royals, as their offense struggled to produce runs against Valdez and the Astros’ pitching staff.

Individual performances for the Astros included Yordan Álvarez going 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, José Abreu going 0 for 4 with two RBIs, José Altuve going 3 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Martín Maldonado going 0-3 with one run scored. For the Royals, Maikel García went 4-1 and Edward Olivares went 3-1.

See also  Adolis Garcia Powers Texas Rangers to Victory with Two Homers against Marlins

The victory for the Astros not only salvaged the final game of the series but also solidified their position as leaders in the division. They now look to build on this momentum as they continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

You may also like

Milan, post-derby tension: is Pioli at risk?

Roma Dominates Serie A with a Thrilling 7-0...

Pole vaulter Duplantis improves world record – sport.ORF.at

Toronto Blue Jays Sweep Boston Red Sox in...

ORLANDO CEPEDA, STAR OF THE MAJOR LEAGUE USA...

Kuss’s remarkable life story. He should have run...

Marlins Secure Sweep Against Braves After Week of...

Eurovolley, ovation from PalaEur for the “fan” Mattarella...

Su Bingtian’s Three-Pointers Bring Joy to Yi Jianlian...

Sepp Kuss wins the Tour of Spain and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy