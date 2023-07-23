Alvaro Morata, safe used but not at sale price: always functional, never protagonist, the Italians in line for the Iberian who scores little

The umbrellasyou know, nowadays they are very expensive: it is almost a duty to economize on everything that gravitates around and below them. Dreams included. Oh yes, because if in the Italian summers the colored deck chairs were the perfect place, through the medium of a newspaper in most cases, to believe even the most impossible dreams were possible, today everything has changed. It is clear, for the Italian transfer market it’s pointless even thinking about the top-of-the-range material: only reasoned, functional and above all purchases cheap. Not necessarily a bad thing: see the Napoli of last year, the Milan of the previous year and so on. And then it cannot create too much amazement, least of all indignation, that the object of desire of the Italian teams one month before the start of the championship is Alvaro Morata: Spanish center forward now almost 31 years old, nicknamed the battering ramwanderer of the big Europeans from the beginning of his career between Real Madrid, JuventusChelsea and Atlético Madrid.

Half Serie A sale dream: Mourinho who launched him eighteen at the Real would gladly make him the partner of Dybala in Rome, the Milan and Allegri would gladly bring it back for the third time at Juventus, but above all the dialogue with Inter is alive. THE nerazzurrihaving also seen a meeting between the company’s top management and Alvaro’s agents, are probably the team most interested in the Spanish centre-forward for a range of reasons which perhaps even marginally include the possible Juve given the characteristics of this market session. But surely as the times of luxury dreams have passed, operations made with the sole purpose of belonging to the same foreign land also belong disturb o to toddle the rivals. Therefore, from a technical point of view for a team that loses two strikers such as Luke e Dzeko and without significant figures to reinvest to bet Morata it has logic. Morata is a functional striker: intelligentknows how to play for the team and read the matches and has demonstrated throughout his career that he knows how to support the goalscorer on duty, as with Tevez e Dybala at the time of the first Juve period, with Hazard at Chelsea, with Ronaldo to Real and then back to Juve and finally with Griezmann at Atletico. So the same could be with Lautaro.

Of course, the counterpoint is the evidence that Morata it’s not really a goal scorer and that Inter have to fill a void of 28 gol left by Dzeko and Lukaku, with Spanish which however is neither Dzekowith its ability to do the attack director and to keep the ball, nor Lukaku with the physical power and the progression in the open field. With Thuramwho is not a striker with 20 goals per season and Morata, Inzaghi will certainly have to change something. He will have to change it with a 26-year-old who has his first important opportunity, Thuram in fact, and a 30-year-old who has played for the big names in Europe since the beginning of his career, always proving to be functional but never the undisputed protagonist. It must also be said that it is difficult to find better than the figures that Inter are willing to spend: Morata has a clause of 20.5 million euros, Inter is currently offering 15 million. Possible alternatives like Balogun are valued approximately double and as well for Beto Udinese doesn’t seem oriented to deviate from sums close to 35 million. There is also an important salary: no less than five million euros a year.

In short, if on the one hand the label of “used Safe” on the other hand, there would be some difficulty in defining it as a “low cost” operation considering that we are talking about a soccer player who will turn 31 in October and who would join what already last year was the most “old woman” of Serie A and where the 35enne Square and presumably the 34-year-old Sommer: in a football where the capital gains (true) are vital is a fact to take into account. Obviously there is to take into account the modus operandi of Marotta who has always preferred betting to concreteness: better a Barzagli today that one Fourth Tomorrow. And with the Barzaglis for 300 thousand euros, Pirlo released, Benatia, Khediradarmian, EriksenDzeko e MkhitaryanMarotta won several championships and conquered three Champions League finals: he will be right even with the possible arrival of Morata?