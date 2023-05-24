The only one albino giant anteater known living thing on Earth has been photographed.

The researchers of theAnteaters and Highways Project (AHP), a multi-year monitoring program of anteater-vehicle collisions established by the Brazilian Institute for the Conservation of Wild Animals (ICAS), first discovered the anteater in December 2022 on a ranch in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The animal, one of a kind, he was named Alvin.

Look at it in gallery of very rare photos.

Alvin, the only albino giant anteater on Earth, here are the photos

Alvin was seen clinging to the back of its distinctively colored mother, a behavior seen in all juvenile giant anteaters (Myrmecophaga tridactyla) under the age of 10 months. The team captured the young albino and fitted him with a GPS vest to track his future whereabouts.

Foto: Anteaters & Highways project/ICAS

