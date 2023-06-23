“Always by your side” – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Giulia Pastore, girlfriend of the midfielder who is about to move to Newcastle from Milan, responds to criticism with a story on Instagram

“Always by your side”. These are the words that Giulia Pastore, Sandro Tonali’s girlfriend, dedicated to the now ex Milan midfielder. She did it on her Instagram profile by posting a photo of Tonali with the national team shirt. This, therefore, is the girlfriend’s response to the many controversies that are raining down on the club and the player over his farewell to Milan and his imminent transfer to the wealthy Premier League, to Newcastle.

Furthermore, looking at Giulia’s Instagram profile, it can be seen that the girl has decided to deprive her followers of the possibility of commenting on posts and photos right after the second leg semi-final between Inter and Milan. The last post with comments dates back to May 15th (on the 16th Inter won the return match and eliminated the Rossoneri from the Champions League). Under this latest photo, several Milan supporters reacted badly to the idea that Sandro – now engaged in Romania for the Under 21 European Championships with Italy – leaves Milan. Someone also asked her to delete the photos in which she wears the Rossoneri shirt.

The controversies are endless and that is why Giulia Pastore took the field to defend Tonali. On social media, the 23-year-old is Juliette and she has 121,000 followers. The two got back together in July 2021. On July 9 of that year, in fact, the girl wrote: «To get lost and then find yourself. There are loves that go around the world, immense tours, to then come back even more beautiful». At the beginning of 2022 she was criticized on social media because she was engaged to a footballer and therefore kept. But she replied with rhymes and bluntly, remembering all the jobs she did in the past so as not to weigh on her family. She has always been one who put her face on it, like this time. Pending the official transfer of the midfielder, you are ready to start a new chapter in your professional life.

