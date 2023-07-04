“Always with you”: Treviglio launches the season ticket campaign

“ALWAYS WITH YOU”, the season ticket campaign for the Serie A2 2023/24 basketball championship is starting. After the exhilarating success of the public last season, Blu Basket 1971 launches the season ticket campaign with important promotions to involve more and more fans at the PalaFacchetti. To continue along the growth path and meet the needs of enthusiasts, the season ticket price remains unchanged for one more race in the regular season and discounts will be applied to single tickets. In particular, the ticket for the steps goes from 15.00 Euros to 13.00 Euros (reduced from 10.00 Euros to 8.00 Euros) and the Silver Numbered Parterre ticket goes from 40.00 Euros to 30.00 Euros (reduced from 25.00 Euros to 20.00 Euros).

For all the weekends of the month of July, at the Blu Point in Treviglio, old season-ticket holders will be able to exercise the pre-emption of their season ticket also for the 2023/24 season; at the same time the free sale for the subscription of cards for new subscribers will be opened, which will also continue for all the weekends of the month of September.

Biancoblù fans will also be able to purchase the Family Pack, reserved for a minimum of three members of the same family (who must present the certificate of family status). The dedicated discount is 20% on each subscription.

The reduced season ticket is reserved for young people aged between 6 and 21 (born between 1 January 2002 and 31 December 2017), and those over 65 (born before 31 December 1958); for the reduced pass it is necessary to show a valid identity document.

Free admission is allowed to children up to 5 years of age (born after 1 January 2018) and does not entitle them to a seat in the numbered sectors.

The season ticket entitles you to attend all home matches in the regular season and in the watch phase (with the exception of post-season matches). The card is strictly personal and cannot be transferred to other people.

10 lucky winners will be drawn from among all those who subscribe to a season ticket in July (pre-emption or free sale) who will be able to participate in a retreat day with the team.

DOVE

• at Blu Point in Treviglio – Viale Partigiano, 14B

WHEN

July: pre-emption and free sale

• Saturday 8 (10:00 -12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

• Friday 14 (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 15 (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

• Friday 21st (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 22nd (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

• Friday 28 (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 29 (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

September: free sale

• Friday 8 (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 9 (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

• Friday 15 (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 16 (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

• Friday 22nd (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 23rd (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

• Friday 29 (16:00 – 19:00) and Saturday 30 (10:00 – 12:00, 16:00 – 19:00)

Payment can also be made by debit or credit card and exercise pre-emption by sending an email to [email protected] indicating: surname, name, mobile phone, type of season ticket, sector-row-seat. The amount must be paid by July 31st.

SUBSCRIPTION PRICES

• STEPS​full​Euro​150.00​reduced​Euro​100.00

• NUMBERED GRANDSTAND​full​Euro​200.00​reduced​Euro​150.00

• NUMBERED SILVER PARTERRE​full​Euro​400.00​reduced​Euro​250.00

• NUMBERED PARTERRE GOLD​whole​Euro​500.00

• PARTERRE GOLD PREMIUM​entire​Euro​750.00

The season ticket campaign ends on Saturday 30 September.

SINGLE RACE PRICES

• STEPS​full​Euro​13.00​reduced​Euro​8.00

• NUMBERED GRANDSTAND full price Euro 20.00 reduced Euro 15.00

• NUMBERED SILVER PARTERRE​full​Euro​40.00​reduced​Euro​25.00

• NUMBERED PARTERRE GOLD​whole​Euro​50.00

• PARTERRE GOLD PREMIUM​entire​Euro​75.00

Blu Basket 1971 reserves the right to change the price of tickets during the championship (regular season, scheduled phase and any post-season matches).

