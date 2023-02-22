Sometimes small means big. Even in football Haalandof the Mbappe and gods Lewandowski. Names among which he finds himself Amahl Pilgrimlooking at almost all of them from above (the Norwegian of the Manchester City is the only exception) in the current league table Golden Boot 2022-2023. Each year this ranking presents some “intrusion” from minor football, then destined to climb positions once the top championships are about to end, thanks to a higher coefficient than that of the other leagues. Pellegrino scored 25 gol but he is destined to be surpassed by other strikers from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, who can count on a multiplier greater (2 instead of 1.5) than the one assigned Great league Norwegian. And rightly so, because a goal cannot have the same weight in all tournaments.

However, Pellegrino’s remains a great story, even if a 32 years old of age the Bodø/Glimt, his current team, represents the pinnacle of his career. But this striker is the son of parents who emigrated from Tanzania is not destined to remain one of many, remembered only by strict fans, as the Norwegian government has chosen him as an example of those stories of social redemption that football often tells. An official investiture that materialized through a massive purchase of copies of his autobiography by the Culture Council Norwegian, to be allocated to all state libraries. The title of the volume is Football pro against all odds, or professional footballer against all odds. Along the 27 chapters of the book we talk about povertyOf racismOf illnesses e you lossesall dramas fought with only one weapon available: football.

Pellegrino’s story begins in Hedensrudsuburb of the town of Drammen, one of those places which, if viewed with a tourist eye, contains all the typical elements for falling in love with the North. However, Drammen is one of the poorest cities in the whole Norwayand it is therefore easy to imagine what the standard of living could be in his popular neighborhoods. Pellegrino’s childhood unfolds almost exclusively along the bus route that separates the school, attended with little interest and identical profit, from the apartment always with the lowered shutters where he lives with his mother and three brothers. The reason for this domestic “enclosure”. stems from the mother’s terror of being spotted by social services and then have their children taken away. Because it’s up to her, alone, to run the family, before her how cleaner and then, when the back no longer held up, how waitress. In addition, he speaks little and bad Norwegian, consequently also scarceggaino aid.

Amhal Pellegrino leaves the apartment in the afternoon to go to the soccer field, but only to watch the local team train. At home, the money is just enough to get by, and it’s not enough to buy either boots nor a soccer kit. In addition, for the question of social services, it is not even conceivable to apply to receive a state contribution. Pellegrino’s training ground is the bus stop, where he trains with his younger brother by repeating the movements seen on the field. The ball is his only interest and this makes him immune, once he enters adolescence, from criminal temptations and easy earnings that are popular among many of his peers, with him every day on the bus. But it is precisely within the local community that Pellegrino is given a chance, in the person of Helle Fretheim, mother of a friend of his, who takes care of him during the trips. Car trips during which Pellegrino has to live with i racist comments of many adults. But Helle was there and that was enough for him.

At his first football experience, with a small club called Åskollen, Pellegrino meets the father he never had. His name is Ronny Lian and coaches the youth selection, believes in him as a player – tall, thin, lanky, he scores enough but for many he is too slow – but above all he becomes his point of reference off the pitch. In the fourth division Pellegrino manages to get noticed but, as he himself wrote in the book, it is still the fourth division Norwegian. And even when he levels up, find himself playing in front of 500 spectators it’s not exactly the dream of someone who aspires to become a footballer. In addition, Pellegrino falls ill. After a series of mourning close together, including precisely that of Lian, the boy becomes sleepless. His physical and psychological conditions make him think about giving up the ball, because sleeping two hours a night is already a success for him, and it will be like this for years. But after the first phase of discouragement, Pellegrino throws himself headlong into his passion. He spends his waking hours working out. In the dark, often alone. At the age of twenty he decides not to indulge in even a drink with friends in the evening. But it takes four more before he can make his debut in the Tippeliga, Norway’s top division, and five before he scores his first goal in the championship.

Pellegrino’s story has never been a straight line and even his landing in professionalism confirms a slow and tiring upward trend. He plays very little Lillestrømimpresses only in B in Mjøndalen nor the homecoming allo Strømsgodset, a club from the city of Drammen, stripped him of the label of category striker, for whom the Tippeliga is already a luxury. Until, at the age of 30, he walks through that breathtaking scenery called Atlantic Road and arrives at Kristiansundwhere in 39 league games he scores 33 gol. Like this, as if it were the most natural thing in the world. But at the age of thirty, the striker is aware that there won’t be a line outside his door on the transfer market, so he accepts a transfer to Saudi Arabia to keep an old promise: to buy a house for his mother. Minus seven months is enough, then ai petrodollari Pellegrino replaced the Norwegian kroner again and signed with Bodø/Glimt.

There has been a lot of talk in the last two years about Bodø/Glimt, first team of the Arctic Circle to become national champion, but above all brilliant both in terms of the game and in terms of European experiences, obviously made due proportions with the economic value of the Norwegian Tippeliga. For Bodø/Glimt Pellegrino scored on aggregate 42 gol in 70 games, they celebrate a national title and winning, in 2022, the scorer rankings. His first European goal came at the age of 32, in September 2021 against Lo Zorya in Conference Leaguea campaign that saw him clock in against Roma (in the famous 6-1 of the group stage), Celtic Glasgow e The Alkmaar. This year, on the other hand, the crossing in was highly symbolic for Norwegian football Europa League With the’Arsenal Of Martin Ødegaard, who started his career right from the city of Pellegrino, Drammen. A child prodigy against a “criminal potential” become one of the most effective strikers in Europe. The two faces of football.