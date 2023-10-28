Amanda Serrano Defends Four Featherweight World Titles in Unanimous Decision Victory Against Danila Ramos

Unified Puerto Rican champion Amanda Serrano successfully defended her four featherweight world titles on Friday in a historic women’s fight. The 34-year-old boxer defeated Brazilian Danila Ramos by unanimous decision in the main event held in Orlando, Florida. Serrano, with a record of 46-2-1 and 30 knockouts, defended her 126-pound belts from the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF against Ramos, who came into the fight with a 12-2 record and one knockout.

The fight, scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds, marked the first time in women’s boxing history that such a duration was set for a bout. Serrano went on to showcase her skills and stamina throughout the 36-minute fight, throwing over 1,000 punches and landing 338 hits. The WBC belt was not at stake as the fight was not sanctioned by that body.

Serrano’s victory extended her winning streak to six consecutive fights decided by the judges’ scorecard, all with unanimous decisions in her favor. Reflecting on her performance, Serrano expressed gratitude to her supporters and hailed the night as a historic one for women’s boxing. She credited her team, including her new coach Victor Martínez and sparring partner Jayson Vélez, for their contributions to her success.

In the past, American boxer Layla McCarter had agreed to two 12-round fights, but neither went the distance. Serrano’s achievement showcased the growing prominence of women’s boxing and hinted at the potential for longer fights in the future.

Despite suffering a small cut to his septum early in the fight, Serrano continued to dominate. Using her jab effectively, she caused swelling around Ramos’ left eye. As the rounds progressed, Serrano landed power punches that excited the Puerto Rican fans in attendance. Despite the punishment, Ramos showed resilience and remained in the fight until the final bell.

In the dying moments of the bout, Serrano went on the offensive, attempting to secure a knockout victory. However, Ramos managed to withstand the onslaught and survived until the final bell. The passionate fans rose to their feet, applauding both fighters for their display of skill and determination.

The presence of legendary fighters Laila Ali and Christy Martin added to the significance of the event. Their attendance highlighted the impact and legacy of women in boxing.

Amanda Serrano’s successful defense of her world titles not only solidified her status as a unified champion but also served as a landmark moment for women’s boxing. With the support of those who came to witness history, Serrano hopes that her achievements will inspire other women to follow in her footsteps.

Share this: Facebook

X

