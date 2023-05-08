Amandine Buchard and Walide Khyar bronze medalists

Amandine Buchard, after her victory in the fight for the bronze medal, in the category – 52 kilos, in Doha, Monday May 8, 2023. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Gold is fleeing them for the moment, but the French are there for the World Judo Championships, which are being held in Doha from May 7 to 15. After the silver medal of Shirine Boukli, Sunday, in the category of – 48 kilos, the French Amandine Buchard and Walide Khyar won the bronze, respectively in – 52 kilos and – 66 kilos, Monday in Qatar.

For Buchard, this is her fourth world medal, and her fourth in bronze, after those of 2014, 2018 and 2022. Olympic vice-champion in the category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the 27-year-old Frenchwoman fell in the quarterfinals against the Japanese Uta Abe, who had beaten her in the final of the Games, before recovering against the South Korean Jang Seyun in the repechage. In her fight for third place, she dominated Hungarian Reka Pupp, 3e world.

A few minutes after Buchard, Walide Khyar won the first world medal of his career. Khyar, also 27 years old, 2016 European champion in – 60 kilos, beat South Korean An Baul in the fight for bronze by waza-ari. During the day, the French had climbed to the semi-finals in a convincing manner, before losing against the Olympic champion of Tokyo, the formidable Japanese Hifumi Abe.

Tuesday, May 9, it will be the turn of – 57 kilos, among women, and – 73 kilos, among men, to enter the running. The tricolor hopes will rest on the shoulders of Sarah-Leonie Cysique, silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and Joan-Benjamin Gaba.

