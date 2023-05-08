Home » Amandine Buchard and Walide Khyar bronze medalists
Sports

Amandine Buchard and Walide Khyar bronze medalists

by admin
Amandine Buchard and Walide Khyar bronze medalists

Gold is fleeing them for the moment, but the French are there for the World Judo Championships, which are being held in Doha from May 7 to 15. After the silver medal of Shirine Boukli, Sunday, in the category of – 48 kilos, the French Amandine Buchard and Walide Khyar won the bronze, respectively in – 52 kilos and – 66 kilos, Monday in Qatar.

Read also: Judo Worlds: Shirine Boukli in silver, Blandine Pont fails in her quest for bronze

For Buchard, this is her fourth world medal, and her fourth in bronze, after those of 2014, 2018 and 2022. Olympic vice-champion in the category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the 27-year-old Frenchwoman fell in the quarterfinals against the Japanese Uta Abe, who had beaten her in the final of the Games, before recovering against the South Korean Jang Seyun in the repechage. In her fight for third place, she dominated Hungarian Reka Pupp, 3e world.

A few minutes after Buchard, Walide Khyar won the first world medal of his career. Khyar, also 27 years old, 2016 European champion in – 60 kilos, beat South Korean An Baul in the fight for bronze by waza-ari. During the day, the French had climbed to the semi-finals in a convincing manner, before losing against the Olympic champion of Tokyo, the formidable Japanese Hifumi Abe.

Tuesday, May 9, it will be the turn of – 57 kilos, among women, and – 73 kilos, among men, to enter the running. The tricolor hopes will rest on the shoulders of Sarah-Leonie Cysique, silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and Joan-Benjamin Gaba.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Clarisse Agbegnenou: “Fortunately my daughter is here, otherwise I would have banged my fist on the table more often”

The World with AFP

See also  MXGP Motocross in Belgium: Romain Febvre wins Lommel, fifth Tony Cairoli

You may also like

an arduous journey of triumph

his angry exultation after the goal- Corriere TV

Vlahovic: awaiting the judge, there is controversy about...

Complications for the Czech giant!

“Bro, it’s the playoffs”: after the clash with...

Tennis: young star Alcaraz before returning to the...

Alonso is still a phenomenon

Curva Sud Milano: «80 € away sector, we...

Australian Matthews won the Giro after eight years...

Milano Cortina 2026, mountain tourism is changing –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy