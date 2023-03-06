Home Sports Amandine Henry (OL), injured left knee, absent for six weeks
Amandine Henry (OL), injured left knee, absent for six weeks

Amandine Henry (OL), injured left knee, absent for six weeks

Affected at the end of the match, Saturday, against Reims in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France (2-2, 8-7 on tab), Amandine Henry will miss six weeks of competition according to Olympique Lyonnais. The midfielder, who had to leave on injury in the 90th minute following a duel with Rémoise Shana Chossenotte, underwent an MRI which revealed a sprained left knee with damage to the internal lateral ligament.

Although the Lyon club does not directly link this injury to the quality of the pitch, Jean-Michel Aulas, its president, nevertheless regrets that an older generation synthetic – which does not favor playing conditions – could have been approved for a quarter of women’s French Cup final, which would be impossible at the same level of competition for men.

