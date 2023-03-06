Affected at the end of the match, Saturday, against Reims in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France (2-2, 8-7 on tab), Amandine Henry will miss six weeks of competition according to Olympique Lyonnais. The midfielder, who had to leave on injury in the 90th minute following a duel with Rémoise Shana Chossenotte, underwent an MRI which revealed a sprained left knee with damage to the internal lateral ligament.