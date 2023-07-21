Home » Amarissa Toth ‘extremely sorry’ for behaviour towards Zhang Shuai
Sports

Amarissa Toth ‘extremely sorry’ for behaviour towards Zhang Shuai

by admin
Amarissa Toth ‘extremely sorry’ for behaviour towards Zhang Shuai

The Budapest Open was Toth’s WTA Tour main draw debut – she has a world ranking of 540

Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Toth said she was “extremely sorry” for her behaviour towards China‘s Zhang Shuai at the Budapest Open.

Toth, 20, was seen walking towards a contested ball marking and scuffing it out with her foot as Zhang spoke to the umpire.

Zhang retired before completing the first set and left the court in tears.

“I did not think that my first ever WTA main draw success of my career would cause such a storm,” Toth said.

“I am extremely sorry for what happened, I respect Zhang Shuai as a player and as a person. It was never my intention to disrespect, hurt or upset anybody.

“I was acting in the heat of the match and got caught up by my emotions and the moment. I focused on tennis, I didn’t want to win like that.

“I hope that in the future I have the opportunity to sit down and talk with Zhang and tell her how badly I feel that our match ended this way.”

Zhang, a former world number two in doubles, retired while trailing 6-5 in the opening set.

As she argued with the umpire on the line judge decision, Toth appeared to be laughing and the crowd booed.

The incident received widespread condemnation from the tennis world.

Subsequently, Toth was knocked out in straight sets by Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl in the last 16 on Thursday.

See also  FRED DE BRUYNE COMPLETES THE 1958 BELGIAN EN PLEIN IN THE CLASSICS IN THE LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE – SportHistoria

You may also like

Ten women and a 430 km relay «We...

Sources: Jets remain among front-runners for free-agent RB...

The star Sagan shocked the fans

Reinaldo Rueda’s Second Chapter with the Honduran National...

Goffin, Hopman Cup debut, live: last minute of...

Tour de France: Photo finish decides third to...

Environmental activists disrupt the British Open

Title: “Chinese Super League Preview: Guoan Seeks Revenge...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez crashes on first...

A bold plan. The Kangaroos want a busy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy