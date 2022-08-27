A 245-day journey, which will stage 2,840 games, play-offs and play-outs excluded, divided as follows: 380 of the championship of Excellence, 480 of Promotion, 720 of the First category and 1,260 of the Second category. With all the teams who, on Friday 26 August, in the splendid scenery of the “Gustavo Modena” theater in Palmanova, saw the path that will lead them to the finish line banner, set for 7 May next, unveiled.

Back to the past

It will be the championship of Excellence that will trigger the green light of the new sporting season, intended as a championship, with the 20 teams enrolled in the highest regional tournament that will begin to compete from 4 September, or a week earlier than the other championships.

A choice, this, made necessary by the fact that the top regional championship returns, after just one year, to the single group. Four of which, the last classified, will be relegated directly to the Promotion championship for a formula that will see, in the next sporting season, further decrease the number of teams of Excellence by two units until the return, in the 2023/2024 season to the classic group formed by 16 teams, just like before the pandemic.

The other championships will start on the following Sunday, 11 September, with territorial traction and therefore full of derby. Several advances will have to be played, necessarily, given the numerical shortage of assistant referees with the Italian Promotion Cup, starting on Sunday, which for this reason will be played with the referee alone to direct the matches, assisted by the assistants made available by the society.

There will be no play-offs and play-outs in Excellence, as requested by the companies, with the remaining categories that will still enjoy the post season to define promotions and relegations.

Our 11

Also in the current season will be present the historic tradition of the Messaggero Veneto to select the best formations related to the championships of Excellence, Promotion and First category.

During the week, after each league match, each category will be able to find on the pages of our newspaper the ideal formation of the previous Sunday, with the players who have obtained the greatest number of “calls” awarded, at the end of the season, with in sight the addition of the award for the best young player in the championship of Excellence named in memory of the late Claudio Rinaldi, who died prematurely just over two years ago.

The winner will be given a bicycle as a prize, that is the same vehicle on which his friend Claudio was a few minutes before leaving us. We are sure that he will also like the “youth-bicycle” combination, but above all he will be able to make him smile even up there from where, rest assured, last night he witnessed the launch of the calendars with the same emotion.

He would have been ready at the start of the championships and, as always, Messaggero Veneto will also be ready following the exploits of all the regional amateur tournaments. So, have fun. As always. Under the banner of competition, of the rivalry between the hundreds of bell towers of Friuli and, hopefully, of fair play.