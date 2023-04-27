Home » Amateur referees, complained Jalonen after an unpunished tackle on Červenka
Amateur referees, complained Jalonen after an unpunished tackle on Červenka

An unpunished tackle on the captain of the Czech hockey players, Roman Červenka, infuriated Finnish coach Kari Jalonen, whose team dominated in Vienna against the home country of Austria and won the Euro Hockey Challenge match 6:0. Červenka had to leave the game with a bloody gash on his nose eight seconds before the end of the second period after being hit from behind by defender Thimo Nickl behind the Austrian goal. Judges Patrick Fichtner and Stefan Siegel did not evaluate the intervention as illegal.

