On 24 August 2016, a violent earthquake destroyed the Municipality of Amatrice together with those of Accumoli, in the province of Rieti, and Arquata del Tronto, Ascoli Piceno. Six years after that terrible day, Amatrice wants to leave again and the numerous construction sites currently populating the city testify to the desire and need for reconstruction. 2022 is the year of the restart and sport also plays an important role. In particular, Padel does it, a discipline born in the late 60s in Mexico and which is becoming popular in Italy, practiced by football stars and celebrities such as Totti, Ibrahimović, Di Biagio, Costacurta, Nainggolan, Casiraghi, Albertini, Roberto Mancini and Max Giusti. In the first six months of the year there were 1,530,000 bookings and the figure that gives the measure of how much the padel is expanding.

Not just a fashion, however: an opportunity to relaunch the urban fabric in the area. And a concrete help to Amatrice who also through the Padel can lay the stones of the reconstruction. “We joined Amatrice-report by donating two Padel courts to the city – says the CEO of Italian Padel, Claudio Galuppini -. We believe that this wonderful sport, able to push to play even those who do not normally practice physical activity and able to bring people with a personal range ranging from eight to eighty years old, can be an inspiration, aggregation and push to restart the sporting, social and economic fabric of the area hit by the earthquake of 24 August 2016. We have done so also because we believe that sport is an engine of change and a bearer of values: two aspects that are normally fundamental that, for a community so severely affected, can be a powerful engine that helps the restart ”comments Claudio Galuppini. Sport is life, an irreplaceable pedagogical source of values, and one of the main starting points for a community like ours that has suffered the tragedy of the earthquake ”adds the mayor of Amatrice, Giorgio Cortellesi.