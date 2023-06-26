Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro: price and features of the new running smartwatches

A new era begins in the field of smartwatches dedicated to runners with the arrival of Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro, the new technological jewels that promise to revolutionize the training experience. These two models, officially launched in Italy, offer exceptional technical characteristics combined with a highly competitive price, just as expected from the renowned Chinese brand.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro vs Cheetah

The Cheetah series represents the latest addition to the Amazfit smartwatch range, and is a solution specifically designed to meet the needs of runners, athletes who are always looking for optimal performance. The name itself, “Cheetah” (which translated into English means “cheetah”), evokes agility, speed and an innate predisposition for movement. Unsurprisingly, these smartwatches have established themselves as benchmarks in the industry, thanks to a wealth of smart features that enable accurate health tracking and seamless integration with your smartphone.

The new Amazfit Cheetah models are already available on the Italian market, bringing with them an extremely complete technical data sheet despite an extremely affordable selling price. One of the first striking aspects is the high-quality AMOLED display: the Cheetah model boasts a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels, while the Pro version features a 1.45-inch display with a resolution of 480×480 pixels. In both cases, the panel offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and is protected by a highly resistant scratch-resistant tempered glass.

But it’s not just the size and quality of the display that differentiates these two models. The materials used for the construction are also different: the basic model, the Cheetah, has a shell made of a robust fiber-reinforced polymer matrix, combined with a comfortable silicone strap. On the other hand, the Cheetah Pro boasts a sophisticated titanium alloy for the shell and an elegant nylon band, offering an uncompromising combination of style and resistance. Both models include dual-band GPS that uses MaxTrack GPS technology to provide precise and reliable location during training sessions.

The smart functions of Amazfit Cheetah are designed to meet every need of running enthusiasts. In addition to monitoring sleep, stress, blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate, these smartwatches are able to recognize and track over 150 exercise modes, ensuring complete customization. Water resistance up to 5 ATM makes the Cheetah models also suitable for open water swimmers, while the integration with GPS allows you to accurately monitor performance even during outdoor activities.

In terms of autonomy, the Amazfit Cheetah smartwatches are equipped with a 440 mAh battery which ensures up to 14 days of continuous use, according to data provided by Amazfit itself. Thanks to a quick charging process, these devices can be ready to use in just two hours, allowing users to never stop their training pace.

The Pro version of the Cheetah range offers advanced features that distinguish it from the basic model. With the ability to make calls via Bluetooth and an integrated WiFi connection, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro presents itself as an even more versatile and indispensable companion for runners. On the software front, the Zepp OS 2.0 operating system offers a wide range of over 100 applications available for further customization. In addition, the AI-powered Zepp Coach feature creates tailor-made ride plans for users, enabling them to reach their goals effectively and efficiently.

Both Amazfit Cheetah models are already available for purchase in Italy. The Amazfit Cheetah, in its fascinating Speedster Gray variant, can be yours at the introductory price of 229.90 euros and is already on sale on Amazon. For enthusiasts who want an even more advanced experience, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro is available at a price of 299.90 euros, with an elegant color called Run Track Black.

In conclusion, Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro are an excellent choice for runners who want to combine style, cutting-edge technology and advanced features in their smartwatch. With an attention to detail and a dedication to quality, Amazfit establishes itself as a reliable and pioneering brand in the smart watch sector. Whether you are a professional or simply a running enthusiast, these models offer a complete and satisfying experience, accompanying you at every stage of your training journey.

Characteristic

Amazfit Cheetah

Amazfit Cheetah Pro

Design

Circular

Circular

Construction

Fiber reinforced polymer frame

Fiber reinforced polymer frame, titanium alloy bezel

Belt

Liquid silicone

Tissue

Weight

32 grams

34 grams

Screen

1.39 inch high resolution touch screen

1.45 inch high resolution touch screen

GPS technology

Advance

Advance

AI Coaching

YES

YES

Heart rate monitor

YES

YES

Sleep tracking

YES

YES

Sports modes

150+

150+

Connect to third party equipment

YES

YES

Battery life

14 days smartwatch, 26 hours best GPS mode, 44 hours automatic mode and 54 hours energy saver

14 days smartwatch, 26 hours best GPS mode, 44 hours automatic mode and 54 hours energy saver

Water resistance

5 ATM

5 ATM

Offline music storage

YES

YES

Smartphone notifications

YES

YES

Voice microphone/speaker support

NO

YES

Customizable watch faces

YES

YES

