Amazfit Pop 3R: the affordable smartwatch with SpO2 sensor and 12-day battery life

After unveiling the new Cheetah smartwatch series, consisting of the Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro models, Amazfit announces another smartwatch, but this time much cheaper: the Amazfit Pop 3R.

The device boasts a 1.43 inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and the function Always-on display. Its case is resistant to dust and water, thanks to the IP68 degree of protection. Also, with a weight about 55 grams together with the silicone band, it is light and comfortable to wear.

Inside the smartwatch we find a 300mAh battery, which guarantees an autonomy of 12 days on a single charge. The connection to your smartphone is via Bluetooth 5.2. Plus, thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, you can answer incoming calls without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

As far as health monitoring is concerned, the Amazfit Pop 3R is equipped with a function of continuous heart rate monitoring, measurement of blood oxygen levels and detection of stress levels.

The Amazfit Pop 3R is available in two variants: black and silver, both with silicone strap, priced at around $42. If you prefer a more elegant style, there is also the silver variant with metal strap costing $49. Sales of this smartwatch will start on June 29, however, it will only be available in India at launch.

The Amazfit Pop 3R represents an interesting option for those looking for a smartwatch with essential features at an affordable price. With an attractive design and a wide range of health monitoring functions, this device is positioned as an attractive choice for fitness enthusiasts and those who want to keep track of their daily well-being.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the availability of Amazfit Pop 3R in other markets. Meanwhile, consumers in India will have the opportunity to purchase this outstanding smartwatch and make the most of its full potential.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – AMAZFIT POP 3R:

Display: 1.43 inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixel resolution, always on

Sensors: accelerometer, heart rate, 3-axis motion

Monitoring: 24-hour blood oxygen measurement, 24-hour heart rate, stress, sleep, sedentary lifestyle, hydration, goals

Support for over 100 sports: with real-time tracking and post-workout analysis

Over 100 watch faces available

Waterproof according to the IP68 standard

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, no Wi-Fi, no GPS

Audio: built-in microphone and speakers

Call support

Autonomy: up to 12 days, recharge via dedicated base

Compatibility: Android e iOS

Band Option: stainless steel, metal case

Dimensions and weight: 45,5 x 45,5 x 10,8 mm, 55,5 grammi.

The Amazfit Pop 3R is ready to meet your health monitoring needs and offer you a complete smartwatch experience, all at an affordable price. We can’t wait to see this device reach other markets as well and to find out how it will be received by users around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

