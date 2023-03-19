Amazfit is launching a new version of its Zepp OS operating system for smartwatches that includes the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence model developed by OpenAI that uses natural language processing to provide responses to texts in a human-like way . This will make Amazfit smartwatches the first brand to offer an AI-based chat function properly integrated into the smartwatch, giving users the ability to communicate with their device using natural language. Furthermore, ChatGPT will offer more complete and practical answers than other virtual assistants, without having to redirect users to other websites for more in-depth information. This feature will be included in the new version of Amazfit’s Zepp OS for smartwatches.