Amazfit has announced its new T-Rex Ultra, an imposing smartwatch that presents itself as the ideal companion for those who love outdoor activities and extreme adventures. The product has been designed to offer maximum strength and durability, thanks to the combination of materials such as polymers that make up the central part of the frame and 316L stainless steel used for the other elements, including the mud-resistant buttons.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED display, protected by glass, can reach an impressive peak brightness for a smartwatch, equal to 1,000 nits, and is perfectly matched by the 500 mAh battery, which allows the T-Rex Ultra to last up to up to 20 days on a single charge with typical use, while in GPS endurance mode it reaches up to 80 hours.

In addition, the product is equipped with a wide range of advanced functions, including over 160 sports modes, some of which are new to the Amazfit range such as outdoor and indoor freediving or skydiving. In terms of features, Zepp Coach support provides specific training plans.

The T-Rex Ultra is also equipped with a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor that measures heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2), an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a barometer and an ambient light sensor. Connectivity is guaranteed by dual band GPS with 6 satellites, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

It should be mentioned that the T-Rex Ultra’s case is very large, measuring 47.3 x 47.3 x 13.45 mm and weighing 89 grams with strap, which could be a problem for smaller wrists. The watch is dive resistant to 10 ATM (100 meters) and is compatible with Android 7+ and iOS 12+ via the Zepp app. The operating system is Zepp OS 2.0.

In summary, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra presents itself as an imposing and resistant smartwatch, perfect for fans of outdoor activities and extreme sports. With its long battery life, advanced features and wide range of supported sport modes, it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable companion for their outdoor adventures.