Milan – The Milanese couriers are asking for better working conditions and “respect for the commitments made”. The last one strikeof 72 hours, involved the drivers of Postalcoopa company that manages on behalf of Amazon the fast home delivery and shopping service (Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Fresh). After a black smoke in the negotiations, they folded their arms interrupting the activities of the logistics center in via Nicolodion the northern outskirts of Milan.

Thus a new front opens up, in the logistics jungle that has been at the center for years union battles. “We are asking Amazon and Postalcoop to agree on greater financial recognition for workers – explains the Filt-Cgil of Milan – already marked by the non-application of institutions such as the seniority step and increases in the night time schedule and by the existence of workers with VAT numbers who should instead be employees”.

It is not the first strike involving Postalcoop: last year the unions and drivers had already organised demonstrations and principalseven during the general strike of last December 16th. A meeting with the company had been agreed in the first quarter of 2023, but “we have had no feedback”.

Thus a new protest erupted. “In a supply chain such as Amazon – continues the CGIL – it is not possible that there are such high disparities between drivers: the workers of Postalcoop must enjoy the same rights conquered by the drivers of the supply chain with years of struggle”.