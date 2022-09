Listen to the audio version of the article

Those who, on the Thursday Night that opens the second day of the NFL, wanted to see the challenge between two of the favorites for the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, did so on Amazon Prime. This is how Jeff Bezos’ battleship made its debut in the exclusive games of American football on Thursday night after the agreement signed last March with the NFL da 1.2 billion per year for the next 10 years (80% more than Fox Corp paid).

This is a further step in investments …