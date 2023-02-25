Of Maximilian Nerozzi

The problems would be the possible troubles of sports justice and, therefore, the uncertainty about next season. “I like being here, let’s see” the Argentine takes his time

Angel Di Maria’s football it’s like Osvaldo Soriano’s fútbol, «constant doubt and quick decision». With those light and unpredictable movements and left-handed, sudden blows, with trajectories that only he imagines. The Argentine, silent and imponderable, is like this even off the field, more about his future, in front of a Juve that would like to extend his contract, which expires in June. After the hat-trick in Nantes, however, what he said a few days ago applies: “I’m happy here, but there are some problems and right now we’re not talking about the renewal.”

The problems would be the possible troubles of sports justice and, therefore, the uncertainty about next season. A matter of ambition and perspective, rather than money. Di Maria repeated it to some companions: “I like being here, let’s see”. The only tempo, however, is the present: “For now, I’m just thinking about playing and demonstrating all my worth, then we’ll see what happens.” Even if from Argentina, where sooner or later he would like to return, in his Rosario Central, they are convinced of staying in black and white: «In any case, I want to play in the next Copa America – he said recently – and to be called up I have to continue in Europe ». In the meantime, he is enjoying the show that brought Madama to the round of 16 of the Europa League, celebrating the night on Instagram: a photo and six black and white hearts. Among the comments, that of his wife, Jorgelina Cardoso: “You shine with your own light without turning anyone off, this makes you huge”. See also Odds Formula 1 World Championship 2023: Leclerc triumphs at 4.50

Which is the same concept underlined by Massimiliano Allegri: «Like the champions, Di Maria gives serenity and tranquility to the others». And of his companions, in fact he speaks: “Great work by the group, we continue on this path”, he added on social media. At the age of 35 he filled his showcase – from the Champions League to the World Cup – but he hasn’t exhausted the desire to play and to go back, after a career full of announced and never reached ends: like when he left Real della Decima for United’s blob, and from here to PSG, between exhilarating moments and depressing weeks. Reappearing every time, as a silent leader: «And in this sense Di Maria reminds me of Zidane – says Alessio Tacchinardi, 404 games and various trophies in black and white – someone who speaks with his feet and who sees things two hours before the others do. One to hold on to.”

The other leader and idol of the curve, Danilo, has already made up his mind and as soon as the lawyers and accountants review the paperwork, perhaps as early as next week, he will sign the contract extension until 2025, with an option (linked to attendance) for 2026. Adrien Rabiot also seems to be thinking about it, as he confided to friends: «Let’s see what happens, but here in Turin I feel at home».