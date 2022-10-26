Home Sports Ambra Angiolini, dig at Allegri? “I’m friends with my exes. Ok, not all … “
Ambra Angiolini, dig at Allegri? “I’m friends with my exes. Ok, not all … “

Ambra Angiolini, dig at Allegri? “I’m friends with my exes. Ok, not all … “

Speaking to the microphones of Radio Deejay, Ambra Angiolini, showgirl and former partner of Max Allegri, spoke about her role as judge at X-Factor

Speaking to the microphones of Radio Deejay, Ambra Angiolinishowgirl and ex-partner of Max Allegri, thus spoke of his role as judge at X-Factor and beyond, without sparing a small dig to the technician: “I intend to defend my project a lot and to be fed up when the situation will not turn. I do not sit down with the idea of ​​being good at all costs. For now I and the other judges are friends, I hope to remain friends with them. I have remained friends with Francesco, with my exes … Ok, not all of them ex, not that “.

