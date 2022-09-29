Home Sports Ambra, arrow to Allegri at X Factor: ‘After the last ex, a year of psychotherapy’
by admin
At the well-known talent show, a contestant confesses to the actress that he has a soft spot for her. And the answer is a dig at the Juve coach …

Between the two it is whispered that it did not end very well. The two are Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri. The actress is among the judges of X-Factor, and at the blind auditions one of the contestants stated that she has a weakness for Ambra, who she also names several times during the proof that she did not like her.

Dargen D’Amico, another judge, at the end of the performance then said: “We know that instead the only opinion that interests you is that of Ambra”. Angiolini plays along and takes the stage to motivate her no in a gentle way: “If I hadn’t done 12 months of psychotherapy seeing the last ex, you would surely be next. But today, thanks to you, I wanted to tell my psychotherapist that I am cured ”. A clear reference to the Juventus coach, to whom she was romantically linked from 2017 until last year.

September 30, 2022 (change September 30, 2022 | 01:29)

