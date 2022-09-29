Between the two it is whispered that it did not end very well. The two are Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri. The actress is among the judges of X-Factor, and at the blind auditions one of the contestants stated that she has a weakness for Ambra, who she also names several times during the proof that she did not like her.

the jokes

Dargen D’Amico, another judge, at the end of the performance then said: “We know that instead the only opinion that interests you is that of Ambra”. Angiolini plays along and takes the stage to motivate her no in a gentle way: “If I hadn’t done 12 months of psychotherapy seeing the last ex, you would surely be next. But today, thanks to you, I wanted to tell my psychotherapist that I am cured ”. A clear reference to the Juventus coach, to whom she was romantically linked from 2017 until last year.