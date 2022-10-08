He has created a film to celebrate the three Champions League finals from 2003 to 2007. On Sportweek he talks about “Inzaghi’s fake cramps, Pirlo’s teasing, Gattuso’s forkfuls”. And about Milan-Juve he says …
Captain in the post-Maldini (and this already says a lot about the thickness of the player and the man), 489 appearances with the Milan shirt, four league titles, two Champions, plus everything else won with the club, today Dazn’s talent, Massimo Ambrosini he is the right person to talk about Milan-Juve scheduled for tonight at San Siro.