Il drama of little Alexanderthe desire to make people aware of the fight against diabetes. Massimo Ambrosini revealed the health problems of his second son related to type 1 diabetes via a video on social media. “Ambro”, a former AC Milan player, will run the Milan marathon with some former teammates to support the Italian Diabetes Foundation.

“Alessandro has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes”

The former Rossoneri midfielder and now well-known sports commentator said in the video: “For six months my life and that of my family they were literally shocked by our son’s illness smaller. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease, chronic and degenerative and that even if it is not seen, it can have very serious consequences”.

“We need a definitive cure”

The former footballer also spoke about daily treatments to fight diabetes. “We are constantly forced to monitor his blood sugar and give insulin injections several times a day, every day – said the former AC Milan player -. At present, type 1 diabetes is an incurable disease, but there is a hope that comes only and exclusively through scientific research. Me, my wife and all the relatives of the 200,000 adults and children who have this disease have the need and the will to arrive at a definitive cure. This is why I decided to run at the Milan Marathon, together with some of my former teammates, to support the Italian Diabetes Foundation. Together guys we can and must find a cure for this disease”.