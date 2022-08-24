GARLASCO

He had signed seven legendary years of the history of Volleyball 2001 Garlasco, from the C series to the B1 series, then he took other paths without ever moving away sentimentally from Volleyball 2001 and now here he is again here to start a new cycle with the always positive approach, that of Stefano Mattioli ready to lead the Ambrovit in its second consecutive season of the women’s B1 series with a profoundly renewed squad and which the returning coach presents as follows: “We have seven players whose year of birth begins with numbers two and zero and other six whose year of birth begins with numbers one and nine plus Valentina Cozzi who is out of class … and it is difficult not to affirm that the squad is really built as a mix between more experienced players and other young and promising players ». Stefano Mattioli then goes into a more in-depth analysis role by role: “We have a solid control room, with two players able to complement each other well given the experience of Martina Del Vaglio, but also the quality of Letizia Riso who I coached for several seasons . At the core I believe that we will have one of our strengths in terms of quality and experience with Borelli, Galiero and Cerebuch. In attack we can count on the solid experience of Laura Baggi and Valentina Cozzi, but also on the quality and interesting prospects of Irene Lanzarotti and then I expect further growth in the role of opposite from Federica Favaretto who did very well in her first year. in B1, but which has the qualities to do better and better. It is a bet, but up to a certain point, the choice of Viviana Angeleri who returns to Garlasco after a few years. She is a young and talented player who we know she has great quality in defensive fundamentals. Then I expect an important contribution also from the very young, starting with Giulia Baldizzone, to continue with our girls from the nursery Alena De Martino and Veronika Amato ». Four Tuscans, the Piedmontese, Genoa are the perimeter of a group geographically, but apparently also technically, uncomfortable. “The group, on paper, seems to me to have an overall technical value perhaps higher than last season, but I believe that the squad we have set up is also of a higher quality than the one that won the salvation on the last day”, reflects coach Stefano Mattioli. «The goal is always to do better than the previous year and therefore, in our case, maybe save us well in advance. And if the course of the championship is such as to offer us other perspectives, we will be ready ». The Ambrovit will meet at the PalaBalduzzi di Garlasco on Wednesday evening and will move to Zerbolò on the outdoor fields of Agri G. En Gin to start the physical part, then from Thursday evening they will work in the gym. –

f.ba.