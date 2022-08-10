GARLASCO

The second consecutive adventure in women’s B1 series of Ambrovit Garlasco will begin away, Sunday 9 October, who will immediately face a long journey to Tuscany to be at 17.30 on the field of the ambitious Fgl Zuma Castelfranco, one of the teams that has not hidden its desire aim very high this season. The first housewife for the girls coached by coach Stefano Mattioli is instead scheduled for Saturday 15 October at 20.30 against Caselle.

In this regard, after a long tradition of home games in the late afternoon on both Saturdays and Sundays, Ambrovit Garlasco opts for the prime-time schedule evidently hoping for more attendance at the PalaBalduzzi. The second away match will still be with a Piedmontese, Saturday 22 October in Turin on the field of the ambitious Parella, before receiving the talented young Agil Trecate the following Saturday. Then on Saturday 5th November at 9 pm trip to Biella on the Prochimica field trained until last May by coach Stefano Colombo, now back to Florens Vigevano in B2 women. On the sixth first leg, Favaretto and her companions will host the Arredofrigo Acqui Terme at the PalaBalduzzi before another long away match, Sunday 20 November at 5.30 pm on the field of Unomaglia Valdarninsieme Figline. On Saturday 26 November another big prediction of this group will arrive at PalaBalduzzi, or the Toscanagarden Img Nottolini Capannori for what will be the last internal match of the calendar year of the Lomellina team. In fact, two consecutive away matches will follow, the first to close the Tuscan cycle the following week when the Ambrovit, on Saturday 3 December (19.30) will be in Florence as a guest of the Forti e Liberi, then on Saturday 10 December on the field of the newly promoted Serteco. On the last day of 2022, the Ambrovit will rest and will be able to start the holidays one week before the rivals to start again away on Sunday 8 January 2023 at 17 in Bra. Seven weeks after the last home match, Mattioli’s girls will return to PalaBalduzzi on Saturday 14 January to close the first leg by hosting Savis Broker Volpiano.

After the turning point

Having reached the halfway point on January 14, the Serie B1 championship will observe two consecutive weekends of rest, also useful for any recoveries, and then will resume on Saturday 4 February with the first return and the Ambrovit at home with Fgl Zuma Castelfranco and then flown in one breath with the only stop on 8-9 April for the Easter weekend until 6 May when the lomelline will close the regular season on the Volpiano field. Then the playoffs will start to decree a total of five promotions in Serie A2 among all five B1 groups through a formula that will be announced at the end of August with the publication of the official calendars. On the other hand, the last four of each group descend in series B2 and any safety play-outs are played, with a first leg, second leg and any additional set, only in the case in which between the tenth and eleventh there are at most two points of detachment in ranking at the end of the regular season. –

Fabio Babetto