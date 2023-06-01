Amélie Oudéa-Castéra assures that the sports budget will not drop after the Olympics

” Absolutely not “. Asked about a possible reduction in the state budget allocated to sport after the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Minister of Sports and JOP, assured, Thursday, June 1 on RMC Sport, that it will be not the case. ” Everything in its time “she added, explaining that she was “for now in design” of the budget for the year 2024: “I would then come and defend before Parliament our choices for [cet] financial year 2024”.

This declaration comes when in April the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne asked all the ministries to identify sources of savings on their budgets under construction for the year 2024: it is a reduction of 5% of their expenses, excluding payroll, which is required of them.

Moreover, these same ministries were asked, in mid-April, by the Ministry of the Budget, Public Accounts and the Civil Service to “respect the spending ceilings of the five-year trajectory decided on in the summer of 2022 and presented in the 2023-2027 public finance programming bill”. A new, updated public finance programming bill for 2023-2027 is due to be presented in July.

“The fear” of a decline in credit remains “real”

During the debates this fall on the budget of the Ministry of Sports and the JOP, this multi-year trajectory had given rise to concerns among parliamentarians because it marked “a 20% drop” between 2023 and 2025 credits devoted to sport (excluding the Games), as Senator Claude Kern (UDI-Union centriste) had noted. Mrs. Oudéa-Castéra had however declared that this trajectory was only “an indicative presentation” and that there would be “new discussions, new arbitrations”.

Today, ” fear ” of a decline in credit remains “real”, according to the deputy (Socialist Party) Claudia Rouaux. “Credits allocated to the organization [des Jeux] can hardly be reduced, so if the Ministry of Finance’s requirement for reduced appropriations is applied to that of sports, the appropriations dedicated to sports will decrease”, notes the rapporteur on behalf of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Education, of the credits of the sport mission during the examination of the finance bill for 2023

“All the elements of public policy that I have put in place in the territories are here to last”, advanced, Thursday, June 1, Ms. Oudéa-Castéra on RMC Sport. She had also assured, on May 16 before the Finance Committee of the National Assembly, that the Olympic Games “do not in any way constitute a period of overheating that we allow ourselves before folding the sails”, and that’“it will be necessary to continue the work started after the Olympics”.

