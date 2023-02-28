On February 15, when submitting an audit report that she had launched in September, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra had judged that “the status quo” was « impossible » at the head of the FFF. Following the resignation of Noël Le Graët from the presidency of the French Federation, the Minister of Sports welcomed the resignation of the 81-year-old leader, who took ” the right decision for the FFF and for himself” according to her on Tuesday.
The former tennis player said she was optimistic about the Federation’s future: I have confidence in the future of 3F, in the quality of its teams and in the ability of its authorities to learn from the lessons of recent months to come out of it stronger, in the service of French football.”she added at the end of this standoff of several months with Noël Le Graët.
The Football Federation will now be able to move forward and do everything possible, under the interim presidency of Philippe Diallo, to get out of the crisis with the next democratic deadlines in sight”, added the Minister of Sports. In just one month, the Minister of Sports recorded the resignation of the president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR), Bernard Laporte, and that of the president of the FFF.