Amen Thompson Impresses with Court Vision: A Comparison to Ben Simmons

Amen Thompson Impresses with Court Vision: A Comparison to Ben Simmons

Title: Rockets Rookie Whitmore Compares Teammate Amen Thompson to Ben Simmons After Summer League Win

In their first game of the Summer League, the Houston Rockets emerged victorious with a close 100-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the match, Rockets rookie Whitmore took the opportunity to discuss his teammate Amen Thompson in an interview with the media.

In a surprising comparison, Whitmore likened Thompson to NBA star Ben Simmons, highlighting Thompson’s court vision and dominance. “Amen Thompson is very dominant, he can pass the ball, he can see the entire court,” Whitmore said. “I think of Ben Simmons, like Ben when he first entered the league, he sent assists for his teammates. Amen Thompson can definitely pass the ball, find open spots, and defend. He does a good job of finishing.”

Whitmore also discussed the chemistry and connection within the team, acknowledging that it’s still a work in progress. “This is the first game, we still have a lot to figure out and solve,” he said. “We have just started playing 5v5, we have just formed a team, but it feels good. I understand NBA defenses and spacing and all that, and I still have a lot to learn and do as a rookie.”

When asked about leadership within the team, Whitmore emphasized that everyone is contributing. “I’ve been talking, everybody’s talking, the bench is talking, everybody out there today is a leader,” he replied.

During the game, Whitmore played for 33 minutes and accumulated 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, despite shooting 5 of 18 from the field and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Thompson, on the other hand, had a more efficient performance with 16 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 steals. He made 6 of 13 shots, including a perfectly executed three-pointer and three successful free throws out of four attempts.

While it’s still early in the Summer League, both Whitmore and Thompson showcased their skills and potential in their first game together. Rockets fans can anticipate an exciting partnership between the two rookies as they continue to develop throughout the league.

