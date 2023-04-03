Home Sports Amerian Koepka became the first golfer to celebrate his second title in the LIV Series
Sports

by admin
Going into the fifth week with this, that’s exactly what the hunter needs, Koepka said with a view to the upcoming Masters in August, where he will strive for the premiership triumph. His best was second in the first major of the season in 2019, but he has two titles from the US Open and the PGA Championship and a total of eight trophies from the PGA Tour.

I’ve been playing for a while now, but it wasn’t showing up on the skrkart because I was making stupid mistakes. It was nice to break it out this week and hit it without any mistakes. And look, how I am proud of my game before Augusta, Koepka rejoiced.

