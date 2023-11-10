América de Cali Faces Tough Competition in Betplay League Group B

“América de Cali Positioned in the ‘Group of Death’ in Betplay League”

América de Cali found themselves in a tough position in Group B, which is being dubbed as the “group of death” in the home runs of the Betplay II 2023 League. The team is set to face off against formidable opponents including Independiente Medellín, Atlético Nacional, and Millonarios, the current League and Cup champion.

The team’s new coach, Lucas González, voiced his concerns about facing Millonarios in the group stages, stating, “Millonarios was that team that I didn’t want to have in the Group, because I felt that if they came out on the other side, surely if we got into the final, it would be with them.”

González also had generous words for the blue coach, Alberto Gamero, acknowledging his impressive coaching career and recent successes. As América and Millonarios prepared to battle it out in the League, there is a strong possibility that González may come face to face with Águilas Doradas, his former team, in the later stages of the tournament.

The Betplay League promises to be an intense and thrilling competition, with América de Cali and their coach gearing up to face challenging opponents in the quest for victory.

Share this: Facebook

X

