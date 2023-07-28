América Dominates in Debut Match, Thrashing St. Louis City SC 4-0 in Leagues Cup

Title: America Dominates St. Louis City SC in Debut Leagues Cup Match

América made an impressive debut in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they thrashed St. Louis City SC with an astounding 4-0 victory. Led by Julián Quiñones, who scored a goal and provided an assist, André Jardine’s Eagles displayed a superb collective game at City Park in St. Louis, Missouri, overpowering the current leaders of the MLS Western Conference.

The match kicked off with América taking an early lead at the 5th minute. Leo Suárez cleverly passed the ball into the area, utilizing a screen set up by Henry. Quiñones served as a post and assisted Martín who skillfully scored a low cross, leaving Roman Bürki helpless and securing the 1-0 lead.

América continued to dominate the first half, with another near miss by Chava Reyes. Henry and Quiñones combined once again, but Reyes’ powerful strike thundered off the crossbar.

Álvaro Fidalgo attempted to widen the lead with an individual play, evading multiple St. Louis City players. However, his shot missed the mark. Quiñones also came close to finding the back of the net with a well-executed header from a brilliant service from Álvarez on the right wing.

The second half saw América maintain their intensity, creating ample opportunities to extend their lead within just over 30 minutes. At the 51st minute, Quiñones capitalizes on a well-prepared move from a corner kick, expertly heading the ball into the net. Kevin Álvarez then took advantage of a defensive rebound at the 54th minute to break away and outsmart Bürki, further widening the gap. Alejandro Zendejas completes the scoring at the 77th minute, receiving a diagonal pass from Leo Suárez during a counterattack.

The resounding debut victory secures América’s place in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. They still have the challenge of facing Columbus Crew next Monday, July 31, but their confidence and form are certainly high.

Quiñones came tantalizingly close to adding a second goal for América, further highlighting his incredible performance throughout the match.

América’s impressive win serves as a statement to their competitors in the Leagues Cup, exhibiting their determination to secure another trophy. The fans anxiously await their upcoming matches, eager to witness more exhilarating performances from their beloved team.

