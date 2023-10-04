America Dominates Pachuca, Securing Emphatic 4-0 Victory in MX League Match

América Dominates Pachuca with a 4-0 Victory in MX League

In a highly anticipated match of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, América faced off against Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium. The game, played on date 11 of the tournament, started at 9 pm local time in Mexico and 10 pm in Colombia and Peru. Channel 5 and TUDN provided live coverage for Mexican viewers.

From the beginning, the Águilas del América dominated the game in their home stadium. The team secured a resounding 4-0 victory over the Tuzos de Pachuca, maintaining their lead in the tournament. Henry opened the scoring for América with a goal off a rebound, marking his first goal of the tournament. Zendejas then extended the lead with a superb shot, while Quiñones and Cabecita completed the rout. Pachuca’s goalkeeper made a crucial mistake that allowed the third goal.

Throughout the match, América maintained control of possession and dictated the pace of the game. Pachuca appeared to be lacking ideas and seemed deflated after conceding the second goal. Both teams made several substitutions during the match, with some players preparing to enter the field. Pachuca’s goalkeeper, Malagón, made several important saves that prevented a more severe defeat.

Leading up to the match, América secured a 1-0 victory against Pumas UNAM at the Azteca stadium. Jonathan Rodriguez’s goal secured the win for the team, helping them solidify their first-place position in the Liga MX with 21 points, one point ahead of Tigres UANL.

Meanwhile, Pachuca came into the match after a 1-1 draw with Necaxa at the Miguel Hidalgo stadium. With two draws and one victory in their last three games, Pachuca hoped to continue their undefeated streak against América. However, the ‘Tuzos’ currently sit in 14th position with just 11 points and are in need of more positive results.

For those wondering about the match’s start time, América vs. Pachuca kicked off at 9:00 p.m. in Mexico, but the timing varied depending on the country. In Peru and Colombia, the match started at 10:00 p.m., while in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, it began at 00:00 the next day.

Viewers who didn’t want to miss a single second of the action were able to follow the match through the Channel 5 and TUDN broadcasts.

Possible lineups for the match were as follows:

América: L. Malagon; K. Alvarez, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juarez, L. Fuentes; L. Suarez, J. dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, B. Rodriguez; H. Martin, J. Quiñones.

Pachuca: C. Moreno; Lopez R, Cabral G, Berlanga J, Rodriguez M; E. Lopez, E. Sanchez, E. Montiel; M. Hinestroza, B. Gonzalez, R. De La Rose.

