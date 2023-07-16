Home » América Dominates Puebla with Impressive 3-0 Victory at Home
América Dominates Puebla with Impressive 3-0 Victory at Home

América Clinches First Victory of Tournament with a Decisive 3-0 Win Against Puebla

América showcased their dominance in a commanding 3-0 victory against Puebla during Matchday 3 at the Azteca Stadium. Despite having a three-goal advantage on the scoreboard, the Águilas displayed their superiority with an overwhelming performance.

From the beginning of the match, América asserted their control over the ball, leaving their opponents with no room for counterattacks. The Eagles consistently unleashed swift and purposeful plays, maintaining a relentless pace throughout the game. Although they managed to score three goals, their precision in front of the net could have resulted in an even more astounding victory.

Following their lackluster performance in Matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023, América appears more united. Additionally, newcomer Julián Quiñones made a seamless debut, not only scoring a goal but also creating several one-on-one opportunities and having a goal disallowed.

The opening goal came from defender Kevin Álvarez, who brilliantly capitalized on Quiñones’ assist, confidently shooting past Puebla goalkeeper Jesús Rodríguez in the 34th minute.

Shortly after, Diego Valdés had two chances to extend América’s lead. Despite controlling the ball with his chest in one instance and attempting a volley shot in another, he failed to find the target.

Towards the end of the first half, Valdés combined with Leo Suárez in a well-coordinated play. Suárez finished off the passing sequence with an instinctive shot, securing a 2-0 lead for América.

Expectations were high for Quiñones’ debut in the cream-blue shirt, and the striker lived up to the anticipation. His relentless efforts finally paid off as he scored the goal that sealed the victory. Quiñones had multiple opportunities in one-on-one situations against the goalkeeper, with one shot hitting the crossbar and another being ruled offside.

Despite the annulled goal causing disappointment among the fans, América demonstrated a glimpse of their potential under coach André Jardine. This convincing win over Puebla solidifies their position as strong contenders for the Liguilla. The team’s focus now shifts to the Leagues Cup, where they aim to continue their impressive form.

