America vs. Columbus Crew: Clash for a Spot in the League Cup Round of 16

On [date], America and Columbus Crew will face off in an electrifying match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. This highly anticipated clash is part of matchday 3 of Central Zone 1 in Group F of the Leagues Cup 2023. The Leagues Cup is an inaugural tournament that brings together the 47 clubs of MLS and LIGA MX in a World Cup-style competition. The top three teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The winner of this intense encounter will secure a spot in the League Cup round of 16, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already high-stakes game.

The official broadcast for this thrilling match will be available worldwide through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV application. This means fans from across the globe can tune in to catch every moment of the action. In the United States, the broadcast will begin at 9:00 p.m. (Miami time) on Apple TV.

For those who are not Apple TV+ subscribers, don’t worry! You can still download the Apple TV+ app and enjoy the match. However, please note that the subscription rates are $14.99/month or $99/season for non-Apple TV+ subscribers. However, if you have an MLS Full Season Ticket, it includes a subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The broadcast promises to be an enhanced viewing experience, with 18 cameras, a Steadicam, four slow-motion cameras, a Skycam, and even a drone camera capturing every angle of the game. Sideline reporters will provide insights in both Spanish and English broadcasts, and there will be a dedicated one-hour pregame show on the site.

In Mexico, the match will be broadcast on Nu9ve (Channel 9) and Fútbol Libre. The kick-off time for other countries, such as Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela, will also be 9:00 p.m. local time.

The encounter between America and Columbus Crew is a clash of two historical soccer powerhouses. Columbus Crew boasts an impressive track record with two MLS Cup titles, three Supporters’ Shields, a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup trophy, and a Champions Cup. On the other hand, America, one of the most prolific soccer clubs in North America, has secured 13 MX League titles, six Mexico Cup trophies, and a host of other prestigious honours.

As the Leagues Cup progresses, several teams have already secured their spots in the round of 16. Team standings indicate that America and Columbus Crew, along with St. Louis, have qualified from Central Zone 1 of Group F.

To witness this intense battle and all the upcoming exhilarating Leagues Cup matches, make sure to tune in to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and soak in the excitement.

