America vs. León: Confirmed lineups for the second leg of the Quarterfinals | TUDN Liga MX

The starting lineup for André Jardine’s team will see only one change as Kevin Álvarez returns after recovering from a respiratory problem. This means defender Miguel Layún will move to the bench. According to TUDN reporter Julio Ibáñez, America’s starting lineup will be unchanged.

On the other hand, León will have three changes in their starting 11 compared to the first leg. Elías Hernández, Ángel Mena, and Nicolás López will not be available, and Fidel Ambríz, José Ramírez, and José Alvarado will take their places. The starting lineup for Nicolás Larcamón’s team will be as follows.

Fans can expect an exciting match with these lineup changes as both teams look to secure a victory. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated game.

