Home » America vs. León: Confirmed lineups for the second leg of the Quarterfinals | TUDN Liga MX
Sports

America vs. León: Confirmed lineups for the second leg of the Quarterfinals | TUDN Liga MX

by admin
America vs. León: Confirmed lineups for the second leg of the Quarterfinals | TUDN Liga MX

The starting lineup for André Jardine’s team will see only one change as Kevin Álvarez returns after recovering from a respiratory problem. This means defender Miguel Layún will move to the bench. According to TUDN reporter Julio Ibáñez, America’s starting lineup will be unchanged.

On the other hand, León will have three changes in their starting 11 compared to the first leg. Elías Hernández, Ángel Mena, and Nicolás López will not be available, and Fidel Ambríz, José Ramírez, and José Alvarado will take their places. The starting lineup for Nicolás Larcamón’s team will be as follows.

Fans can expect an exciting match with these lineup changes as both teams look to secure a victory. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated game.

See also  The start of the European Cup was pirated by more than 100 platforms and it was only the opening match of the opening ceremony.

You may also like

French Badminton Open Tai Tzu Ying defeated Aya...

VfB Stuttgart defeated Union Berlin 2-0 in the...

Elena Rybakina withdraws from Indian Wells

Biathlon in Soldier Hollow – Braisaz-Bouchet wins sprint

La Roja Directa and Free Football | SEE...

RE-EXPERIENCE. Patro Eisden and Jong Genk draw 2-2...

Oliver Bearman: Ferrari driver set to make history...

The napkin that started Messi’s career is being...

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Visitors move second...

La Liga: Young star Yamal shoots Barcelona to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy