América wanted to win it against Chivas but Rayados tied up his signing by surprise – El Futbolero México

In a surprising turn of events, América’s hopes of signing Brandon Vázquez have been dashed as Rayados swooped in and secured the talented striker’s signature. The news comes as a blow to Chivas, who were also eyeing a potential deal for Vázquez.

The 22-year-old forward, who currently plays for FC Cincinnati in the United States, has caught the attention of Premier League teams with his impressive performances. Despite Chivas’ interest in bringing Vázquez to their squad, it seems that Rayados have managed to seal the deal for the player’s services.

The news of Vázquez’s imminent move to Monterrey has caused a stir among football fans, with many expressing their disappointment over the missed opportunity for Chivas. The striker himself has hinted at his desire to ply his trade in a more competitive league, and it seems that Rayados will provide him with that opportunity.

For Rayados fans, the potential arrival of Vázquez has been met with excitement and anticipation. The addition of the talented forward could provide a significant boost to the team’s attacking options and bolster their chances in upcoming competitions.

As for Chivas, the pain of missing out on Vázquez’s signing will undoubtedly be felt. The club’s aspirations to strengthen their squad for the Clausura 2024 season have been dealt a blow, and they will now have to turn their attention to alternative targets.

Despite the disappointment for some, the potential move of Vázquez to Rayados has generated significant interest and could prove to be a transformative signing for the Monterrey-based club. Fans will be eager to see how the young striker fares in his new surroundings and whether he can live up to the hype surrounding his talent.

