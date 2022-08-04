American basketball star is accused of drug trafficking to Russia, Russian prosecutors demand 9 and a half years in prison and a fine

Overseas Network, August 4th. According to a report by TASS News Agency on the 4th, American basketball star and former US women’s basketball national team player Britney Greenner was arrested by Russia earlier for drug trafficking. Year and 6 months, and a fine of 1 million rubles (about 110,000 yuan).

Russian prosecutors said law enforcement officers found 0.702 grams of cannabis oil in the defendant’s luggage at the airport. Greener was later arrested on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil into Russia. Greener pleaded guilty, but said he put the oil in the bag hastily without criminal intent.

A member of the U.S. women’s blue national team, Greener won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 World Championships and the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Before her arrest, she played for Russia’s UMMC Yekaterinburg team.