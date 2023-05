Newgarden won at Indianapolis for the twelfth time. The two-time IndyCar series champion secured the 19th victory for his team boss Roger Penske and the first since 2019, when he bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 was decided on the last lap after the race was stopped for the third time due to crashes. After the restart, Newgarden slipped past the leader Ercicsson and held the lead in the final two corners in front of 300,000 spectators.