American Dygertová won the road time trial at the World Championships, Kvasničková was 40th

Twenty-six-year-old Dygertová, who set out on the 36.2-kilometer course as the nineteenth out of 86 female cyclists, clocked the absolute best time. She was able to push it to just under 47 minutes and took the place assigned to the continuously best competitor. In the end, she stayed on it, even though Brown erased a lot from her big lead in the intermediate times and was only six seconds slower at the finish line. Schweinberger lost almost a minute and a quarter to the American.

Kvasničková was the seventh best among cyclists under the age of 23. She reached the finish line with more than five minutes behind the winner. Burlová, who is also in the top 23, needed an extra minute to conquer the track around Stirling, Scotland.

World Road Cycling Championship in Stirling (Great Britain) – time trial: Women – elite (36.2 km): 1. Dygert (USA) 46:592. Brown (Aust.) -53. Schweinberger (Austria) -1:124. Henderson (Britain) -1:155. Labousová (Fr.) -1:226. Volleringová (Netherlands) -1:27 Women under 23 (36.2 km): 1. Niedermaier (USA) 49:272. Kerbaol (Fr.) -83. De Wilde (Belg.) -39…7. KVASIČKOVÁ -2:5011. BURLOVÁ (both Czech Republic) -3:48 Junior girls (13.4 km): 1. Wilson-Haffenden (Aust.) 19:312. Sharp (Brit.) -163. Venturelliová (It.) -29…27. DOUDÚROVÁ -1:5632. KAŇKOVSKÁ (both Czech Republic) -2:18

