American figure skating star Ilya Marinen successfully completed the Axel quadruple jump (4A) in the men’s free skating competition of the 2022 US Figure Skating Classic that ended on the 14th local time in the United States, becoming the first person to complete the full-scale jump in the official competition. The player who completed this difficult move.

Mariinen’s 4A received a 1-point GOE (Execution of Action) bonus, bringing the jump to a total of 13.5 points. In fact, completing this jump will jump four and a half times, and Axel has the most difficult takeoff of the six current jumps.

Previously, the 4A challenged by Yuzuru Hanyu, a famous Japanese figure skating player and two-time Winter Olympic champion at the Beijing Winter Olympics, was sentenced to a week. However, Yuzuru Hanyu became the first player in history to receive 4A certification in the official competition of the International Skating Union.

The 17-year-old Mariin is the champion of this year’s World Youth Figure Skating Championships and the runner-up of the National Championships. He lost to Chen Wei in the National Championships. He competed in two ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix in 2021, winning both. Mariinen also participated in this year’s World Figure Skating Championships, where she finished ninth.

Mariinen practiced figure skating with his parents, both figure skaters who had represented Uzbekistan. Mariinen’s mother, Tatiana, was the 1999 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships champion. (Reporter Li Jia)