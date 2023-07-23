American golfer Harman leads the British Open by five shots even after the third round

Another American, Cameron Young, who was second in the world‘s oldest tournament last year in St. Andrews. Spain’s Jon Rahm played a record round of the Royal Liverpool course today, and the result of 63 earned him a move to third place. He is six shots behind the leader.

With another stroke to spare, five golfers are tied for fourth place, including Tommy Fleetwood, who would like to hear the fans’ cries for England’s first British Open winner in 31 years.

Harman has won just two events on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2017. That year, he was -12 after the third round of the US Open, but lost to Brooks Koepka on Sunday.

The Open Championship, a major category golf tournament in Hoylake ($16.5 million endowment, par 71) – after the 3rd round: 1. Harman 201 (67+65+69)2. Young (both USA) 206 (72+68+66)3. Rahm (Sp.) 207 (74+70+63)4. Day (Aust.) 208 (72+67+69), Fleetwood (Eng.) 208 (66+71+71), Hovland (Nor.) 208 (70+72+66), Rozner (Fr.) 208 (67+74+67) and Straka (Austria) 208 (71+67+70).

