American gymnast Simone Biles signed up for an official competition almost two years after she last competed

American gymnast Simone Biles, considered one of the strongest ever in her sport, signed up for an official competition scheduled in Chicago on August 4 and 5, the “US Classic”, a preparation event for the national championships: Biles he has not participated in an official competition for almost two years, when in the summer of 2021 he unexpectedly withdrew from five out of six competitions at the Tokyo Olympics due to some problems related to his mental health, which he spoke openly about. At those Olympics Biles then won bronze in the only final she contested, the one in the individual beam event.

Biles’ entry to the race does not necessarily imply his participation, but the fact that he is on the list of participants is already very remarkable: Biles, who is 26 years old, has won 4 Olympic gold medals, 19 world gold medals, many titles national and international teams, she is unanimously considered the strongest American gymnast ever and an innovator of the sport. It is not yet clear whether Biles will participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the days following the training camps at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles explained that he had suffered from “twisties”, psychomotor problems which make one lose orientation during the execution of some exercises. He had said that he “didn’t give up”, but that “his body and his mind simply weren’t in tune” and that for this he would have risked getting very hurt. In a video that she had published, some bad falls were seen during a training session on the uneven bars right at the university gym: falls that during the Olympic competitions, without the protections, could have caused serious injuries.