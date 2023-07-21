Harman, who finished sixth at the world‘s oldest golf tournament last year and whose major finish is second at the 2017 US Open, birdied four in a row on the front nine, held par on the second until the 18th hole, where he capped a flawless day with an eagle. Compared to the opening round, he improved by two strokes and jumped from tied fourth place to a commanding lead. Fleetwood, on the other hand, lost five shots and went around the course in par.

Bookies’ favorite and world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland improved by a shot to move into a tie for 11th at -1. He is nine shots behind the leader. The American Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, on the other hand, did worse and has a balance of +3, which is the last one to ensure progress to the final rounds.

Defending champion Cameron Smith saved the cut with an eagle on the final hole and slipped into the weekend rounds with a +2 balance. The Australian, who triumphed last year in St. Andrews to claim his first Big Four tournament title, playing a shot over par both days.

Australian Travis Smyth flashed a one-stroke hole today. Even a hole-in-one on the par-three seventeenth couldn’t save him, and he didn’t make the cut on his debut at The Open. “It was amazing. But actually kind of bittersweet. I’ll never forget that moment,” stated the 28-year-old golfer.

The Open Championship, golf tournament of the major category in Hoylake (par 71, $16.5 million endowment) – after the 2nd round: 1. Harman (USA) 132 (67+65)2. Fleetwood (Eng.) 137 (66+71)3. Magpie (Austria) 138 (71+67)4. Sharma (India) 139 (68+71), Min Woo Lee 139 (71+68) and Day (both Aus) 139 (72+67),7. Otaegui (Spain) 140 (67+73), Grillo (Arg.) 140 (66+74), Young 140 (72+68) and Spieth (both USA) 140 (69+71)