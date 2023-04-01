The Texas Relays, where some of the best students in the United States competed as well as professional athletes, delivered very good performances on Saturday in Austin. The American from the University of Kentucky, Masai Russell, already the author of a super time in the 60m hurdles this winter (7″75) broke a second NCAA record, with 12″36 in the 100m hurdles, this time. The wind (+2 m/s) is right at the authorized limit.