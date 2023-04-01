The Texas Relays, where some of the best students in the United States competed as well as professional athletes, delivered very good performances on Saturday in Austin. The American from the University of Kentucky, Masai Russell, already the author of a super time in the 60m hurdles this winter (7″75) broke a second NCAA record, with 12″36 in the 100m hurdles, this time. The wind (+2 m/s) is right at the authorized limit.
On the other hand, he was too favorable during the 100m of Frenchman Mouhamadou Fall (10″02, +2.9m/s, 3rd). The 31-year-old sprinter then equaled his record in the 200m with 20″26 (+ 0.6 m/s) and finished 4th.
Coleman and Richardson took over
US sprint stars Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King and Marvin Bracy won the 4x100m in 38″08. Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Aleia Hobbs set a new meeting record with 41″ 75. Sha’Carri Richardson took part in the relay and finished second (42”10) with the USA Stars team.
In the 200m, Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas won in 22.46 (+1.2m/s), high jumper and long jumper JuVaughn Harrison won the height contest with 2.33 m We should also mention the 67.90 m of Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman.
Knighton s’impose aux Florida Relays
In Gainesville, for the Florida Relays, 200m prodigy Erriyon Knighton made his comeback on the straight in 9.98 (+2.1 m / s), which would have been his record. Rai Benjamin set a time of 44″94 over 400m for his recovery. Talitha Diggs’ 10″92 won’t count because of the wind (+4.1 m/s), as will Tamari Davis’ 10″83 (+5.2 m/s).